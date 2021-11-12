FRP Advisory Group’s (FRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

FRP stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 128.60 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.74 million and a P/E ratio of 22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

