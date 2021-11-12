Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.99. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

