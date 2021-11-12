Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

