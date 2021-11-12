FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Augmedix, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Augmedix in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

