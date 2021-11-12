FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $87.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.