FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.53.

MELI stock opened at $1,577.08 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,262.38 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,672.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,596.01.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,288.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

