FY2021 Earnings Forecast for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Issued By Truist Securiti

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DASH stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DoorDash by 53.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

