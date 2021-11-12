FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issued By B. Riley

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.