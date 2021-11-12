FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.41 million, a PE ratio of 150.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

