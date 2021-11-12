FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Issued By William Blair

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recro Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

REPH stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 33.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

