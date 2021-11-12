FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Xencor, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Xencor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

