FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.20.

Shares of AEM opened at C$71.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.28 and a 12-month high of C$100.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

