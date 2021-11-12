FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amazon com Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

