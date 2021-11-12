FY2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised by Analyst

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Angi by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

