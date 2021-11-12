FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptinyx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.