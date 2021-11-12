FY2021 EPS Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Increased by Analyst

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AXA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

