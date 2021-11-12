FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reduced by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.12). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $938.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.