FY2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Decreased by Analyst

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBG. Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

TSE:IBG opened at C$13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. The company has a market cap of C$426.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

