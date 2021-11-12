FY2021 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBL. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

KBL stock opened at C$37.57 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$32.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.13 million and a PE ratio of 42.94.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

