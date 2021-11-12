FY2021 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Increased by Analyst

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $523.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

