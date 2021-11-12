FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Cut by Oppenheimer

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.66 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

