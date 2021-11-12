FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Lifted by Analyst

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

SOVO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.