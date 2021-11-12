FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Check Corp Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STER. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Sterling Check stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,386,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.