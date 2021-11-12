FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa Raised by William Blair (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,452,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

