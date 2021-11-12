FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Pacific Land Co. Increased by BWS Financial (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Research analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $34.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.94. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,340.01 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $530.00 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,425.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

