FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Decreased by Analyst

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vector Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

