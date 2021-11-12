FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.23 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,715,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

