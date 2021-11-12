FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma plc Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

