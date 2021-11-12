FY2021 EPS Estimates for Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Decreased by Analyst

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

