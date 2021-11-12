FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Astronics Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Astronics stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $446.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.