FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Cut by Analyst

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dye & Durham in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter.

DND has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.40.

Shares of DND opened at C$39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.08. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$20.11 and a twelve month high of C$53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.85%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.