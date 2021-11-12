FY2022 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$44.97 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

