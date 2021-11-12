FY2022 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of M stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

