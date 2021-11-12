FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BE. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of BE stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,995 shares of company stock worth $551,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

