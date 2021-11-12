FY2025 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.35.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of BTAI opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after buying an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.