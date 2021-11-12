FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

PLUG stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

