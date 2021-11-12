G Clark White Sells 23,885 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRGP opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

