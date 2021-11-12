Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $130,989.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

