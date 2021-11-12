Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $3.36

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. Gameswap has a market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $370,379.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

