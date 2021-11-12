Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.540-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

NYSE IT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.58. The stock had a trading volume of 337,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,760,448 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

