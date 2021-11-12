GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GCM Grosvenor posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 266,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

