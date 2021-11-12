GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.68

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €44.68 ($52.56) and last traded at €44.91 ($52.84), with a volume of 262342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.65 ($52.53).

G1A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.19 ($47.28).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.