General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

