Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GBIO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 210,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.86. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,849.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 40,459.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Generation Bio worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

