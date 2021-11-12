Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $148,380.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

