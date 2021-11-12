Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $45.08

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.08, but opened at $42.84. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 6,441 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $43,737,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $19,618,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

