Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 140,379 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of HyreCar worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYRE opened at $7.29 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

