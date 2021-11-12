Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 185,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVC shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE EVC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

