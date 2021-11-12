Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

