Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $265.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.